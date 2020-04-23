Other States

COVID-19: Manipur intensifies fencing work, ups vigil along India-Myanmar border

Manipur Chief Minister N. Biren Singh.

Manipur Chief Minister N. Biren Singh.   | Photo Credit: Sandeep Saxena

More than 100 COVID-19 cases have been reported in the neighbouring country, several of which are in the areas bordering India.

Manipur Chief Minister N. Biren Singh said his government has intensified fencing work and upped vigil along the India-Myanmar border in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak.

More than 100 COVID-19 cases have been reported in the neighbouring country, several of which are in the areas bordering India, officials said.

“The situation in neighbouring Myanmar has become alarming. Accordingly, more material has been dispatched for fencing the border along the Pakmual-Behiang sector in Churachandpur district.

“Additional police personnel have been deployed in the border areas,” the Chief Minister said on Wednesday.

Myanmar shares more than 300-km border with Manipur.

The Chief Minister lauded the “tireless efforts” of the State Police Department for increasing their vigil in the border areas, accelerating fencing work and setting up more checkpoints to regulate the movement of people between India and Myanmar amid the coronavirus outbreak.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Apr 23, 2020 11:33:29 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/other-states/covid-19-manipur-intensifies-fencing-work-ups-vigil-along-india-myanmar-border/article31412146.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY