COVID-19: Manipur has 342 active cases, tally stands at 540

IMPHAL

17 June 2020 13:34 IST

So far, 198 persons have recovered from the Regional Institute of Medical Sciences and the JN Institute of Medical Sciences

The number of COVID-19 cases in Manipur stands at 540 on Wednesday morning, official reports said.

Totally, 198 persons have recovered from the Regional Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS) and the JN Institute of Medical Sciences (JNIMS).

Director of the JNIMS T. Bhimo said on Wednesday morning that so far there was no death related to the pandemic. Thirtysix persons were found to be COVID-19 positive on Tuesday and there were 342 active cases.

Medical Superintendent of the RIMS C. Arunkumar said that 57 persons were tested again on Tuesday and 17 were found to be positive. So far 15,826 persons had been tested in the RIMS, he added.

Health Minister L. Jayentakumar said that 243 beds were now available in a school at Meitram in Imphal west district. It would soon be converted to a 300-bedded COVID-19 care centre.

On Wednesday morning, there was social media post saying that a father and son died due to the infection. Officials say that the matter will be looked into. The deaths reportedly took place at Konjeng Leikai near the Imphal international airport.