COVID-19: Manipur extends SOP till Sept. 21

IMPHAL:

07 September 2021 12:05 IST

Night curfew would remain in force from 7 p.m. to 4 a.m., according to an order.

The Manipur government has extended the modified COVID-19 Standard Operating Procedure till September 21. This was announced in an order issued on Monday night by Chief Secretary Rajesh Kumar who is also the chairman of the State Disaster Management Authority.

Night curfew would remain in force from 7 p.m. to 4 a.m. Gymnasiums, fitness centres, hotels and shopping malls have been allowed to open now under some restrictions. However, restaurants cannot be opened as yet. The three women’s markets in Imphal city would remain closed. The ban on community lunches, assembly of huge crowd would continue. Religious and other social functions can be conducted with a maximum number of 20 people.

Manipur Chief Minister N. Biren said that the COVID-19 related situation was fast improving with the result that some isolation centres in the State had been shut down as there were no infected persons there.

Officials said that the number of daily infection had come down though some deaths were taking place and that the government had intensified the fight against the pandemic.