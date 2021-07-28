COVID-19: Manipur extends curfew till Aug. 3

IMPHAL:

28 July 2021 09:56 IST

The 10-day curfew in Manipur which ended on Tuesday was extended for seven days with effect from Wednesday, since the COVID-19 situation is far from satisfactory. Official records say that there are between 10 and 20 daily deaths.

Some services, including home delivery of cooked foods, have been exempt this time. Health officials said that the number of persons infected with the pandemic in Manipur was increasing.

Chief Minister N. Biren, who also holds the Home portfolio, said, “Some sections have not been taking the COVID-19 threats seriously. Despite imposition of fines and long hours of detention, several persons, including youth, are coming out without any acceptable explanation. Since it is a question of life and death for the people, the government had decided to extend the curfew till August 3.

There has been a spike in the number of COVID-19 cases. However, health officials said that there was no ground for apprehension.

They said that following the lukewarm response from the people to the government’s plea to get themselves vaccinated, health officials had launched a house-to-house vaccination programme. During the campaign, several unvaccinated persons who were infected but did not go to the government facilities were identified.