COVID-19: Manipur CM Biren unhappy over people’s poor response to vaccination

IMPHAL

12 April 2021 09:31 IST

He was the first to take the jab during the ‘Tika Utsav’ drive in Imphal on Sunday.

Manipur Chief Minister N. Biren has expressed his displeasure over the lukewarm response from the people to the government’s appeal to get themselves vaccinated against COVID-19. He said, “All passengers coming to Manipur by air or road have to undergo COVID-19 testing. Officials are deployed at the Imphal international airport. Some passengers were found to be COVID-19 positive. The people should give overwhelming response to the call of the government”.

Mr. Biren was the first to be inoculated during the ‘Tika Utsav’ drive in Imphal on Sunday.

He said that the media should give the medical history of patients who got the jab. Unlike some other States, Manipur was not facing a vaccine shortage.

Advertising

Advertising

Mr. Biren said, “There are about 6 lakh people in Manipur who are above 60 years of age, However about 2,000 people in this age bracket were inoculated. There are about 8 lakh people below the age group 45. But just a negligible people turned up for vaccine jabs”.

Police sources said that a staggering amount was collected everyday as fines for violating the standard operating procedures. Very few people use face masks and observe other preventive measures. Health officials say that a steady spike is being reported in Manipur after a lull.