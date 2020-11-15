Manipur Chief Minister N. Biren tests positive for COVID-19

IMPHAL:

15 November 2020 15:09 IST

He urges those who had come into close contact with him in the past few days to get tested and take necessary care

Manipur Chief Minister N. Biren Singh announced on social media on Sunday that he had tested COVID-19 positive. He volunteered for the test after he felt uneasy.

He also exhorted those who had come into close contact with him in the past few days to get tested and take necessary care.

Though Manipur has been taking care to check the pandemic there were some lapses during the electioneering for the bypolls in five Assembly constituencies on November 7 as people did not maintain COVID-19 norms. Thousands of people were seen jostling or sitting in close contact during the election meetings.

Advertising

Advertising

So far two other elected members, including a Minister, were found infected. However, Thongam Bihwajit, the Power and Works Minister, and Fazoor Rahman, MLA, had recovered from the COVID-19.

Total lockdown and other preventive measures were in force in Manipur since March 19. The number of deaths had also increased in the past few weeks.