COVID-19: Man dies in Imphal

A girl buys surgical masks which are in high demand due to COVID-19 situation in Imphal. File photo

A girl buys surgical masks which are in high demand due to COVID-19 situation in Imphal. File photo   | Photo Credit: AP

Second patient to succumb to disease in city

A 48-year-old man died at 2.30 a.m. on Thursday at Regional Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS) here due to COVID-19 and other ailments, official sources said.

He is the second patient to succumb to the disease. A patient earlier died on Wednesday at the medical college. RIMS comes under the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

The man was a resident of Leimakhong in Imphal west district. C. Arunkumar, RIMS medical superintendent, said that he was admitted to the Nephrology Department of RIMS on June 8. He was suffering from chronic kidney disease, lung infection and other complications.

Prof Arunmumar added that two resident doctors at RIMS also tested positive. So far, 22 doctors, nurses, paramedics and other employees at the institute have tested positive.

