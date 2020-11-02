COVID-19: Maharashtra’s wellness rate surges past 90%

Over 10,000 patients discharged on Monday; Mumbai reports 706 new cases

Maharashtra recorded a high number of recoveries on Monday, with as many as 10,225 patients being discharged as opposed to 4,009 new COVID-19 cases.

The cumulative recoveries have risen to 15,14,079 with the recovery rate surging past the 90% mark to settle at 90.31%. The total case tally now is 16,87,784. The number of active cases has dipped below 1.20 lakh, standing at 1,18,777.

With 104 deaths, the fatalities have touched 44,128.

However, the low case surge must be viewed in the context of just 41,000 samples being tested in the last 24 hours, as opposed to a daily average of 70,000.

“Of a total 90,65,168 laboratory samples tested thus far, 16,87,784 (18.62%) have returned positive with 41,000 samples across the State being tested in the last 24 hours,” State Surveillance Officer Dr. Pradeep Awate said, adding that the case fatality rate was 2.61%.

Pune district reported just 375 cases to take its total tally to 3,35,094 while 31 deaths saw its toll climb to 6,734. As per the Pune district administration, the recovery rate is currently 93.91% with its active cases now being at 11,929.

Mumbai reported 706 cases to take its total tally to 2,59,111 of whom 17,982 are active. As many as 30 fatalities saw the city's death toll rise to 10,348. Nagpur district in Vidarbha reported only 164 new cases, taking the district’s total tally to 1,02,576 of whom 4,507 are active. No deaths were reported. The district’s death toll is 2,739.

In western Maharashtra, Satara reported three deaths taking its toll to 1,414. As many as 231 fresh cases saw the total tally rise to 48,004 of whom 4,420 are active.

Sangli reported 103 cases and nine deaths as the district’s reported cases reached 47,068 of whom 2,592 are active. Its death toll has risen to 1,552. Kolhapur recorded one of its lowest surges of just 32 cases as its total tally touched 47,332 of whom just 659 are currently active. No fatalities were reported on Monday. In north Maharashtra, Nashik district reported more than 450 cases as its total tally reached 95,421 of whom 6,058 are active. With just one death, the district’s toll touched 1,544.

Neighbouring Jalgaon, a major virus hotbed till recently, reported just 41 new cases and no deaths as its total tally reached 53,639 of whom only 1,771 are active, while its death toll stood at 1,350.

Dr. Awate said that 25,33,780 people across the State were in home quarantine and 12,195 were in institutional quarantine facilities.