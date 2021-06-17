COVID-19: Maharashtra’s active case tally nudges 1.40 lakh

Special CorrespondentPune

17 June 2021 23:45 IST

Death toll climbs to 1,16,026; total cases reach 59,44,710

Just 5,890 recoveries were recorded across Maharashtra on Thursday against 9,830 new Covid-19 cases as the State’s active case tally rose to 1,39,960.

More than 600 deaths were added to the progressive death toll of which 400 fatalities were part of the Health Department’s ongoing ‘reconciliation’ process. In all, 167 deaths occurred during the last 48 hours and a further 69 occurred in the past week.

The death toll has climbed rapidly to 1,16,026 with the State’s case fatality rate rising to 1.95%.

The State’s total cases have reached 59,44,710 while its cumulative recoveries have risen to 56,85,636 with the recovery rate standing at 95.64%.

“Of a total 3,88,75,644 laboratory samples tested thus far, 59,44,710 (with the average case positivity falling incrementally to 15.3%) have returned positive with over 2.34 lakh samples being tested in the last 24 hours,” said State Surveillance Officer Dr. Pradeep Awate.

Pune reported nearly 1,200 new cases taking its cases to 10,40,109. As per State Health Department figures, 13 deaths were reported taking the toll to 15,744. As per district authorities, the active case tally has declined below 11,000 while the total death toll had reached 17,500.

Mumbai reported 660 new cases to take its case tally to 7,17,832 while the active count rose to 18,417. As many as 20 fatalities took the death count to 15,247.

In western Maharashtra, Kolhapur reported more than 1,300 new cases taking its case tally to 1,37,897 of whom 13,485 are active. As many as 28 deaths saw the cumulative fatalities rise to 4,299.

Neighbouring Satara reported 779 new cases and 33 fatalities, taking its cases to 1,83,155 of whom 7,298 are active. Its death toll has risen to 4,318.

Sangli reported more than 850 new cases and 17 deaths. The total case tally stands at 1,42,560 with the active cases have risen to 11,490. while its total death toll reached 3,713.