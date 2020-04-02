Other States

COVID-19 | Maharashtra to use blood samples instead of swabs for early detection

Staff of Bhabha hospital in Mumbai wear safety suits before entering Kasturba hospital, to deposit suspect COVID-19 samples, on Wednesday.

Staff of Bhabha hospital in Mumbai wear safety suits before entering Kasturba hospital, to deposit suspect COVID-19 samples, on Wednesday.   | Photo Credit: Prashant Nakwe

The Centre has allowed Maharashtra to conduct rapid COVID-19 tests to expedite the detection of COVID-19 cases, State Health Minister Rajesh Tope said on Thursday.

The State government will use blood samples instead of swabs in rapid tests for detection, Mr. Tope said.

Talking to reporters after Prime Minister Modi held a video conference with Chief Ministers of all the States to discuss ways to check the spread of COVID-19, Mr. Tope also said that around 3.25 lakh migrant labourers are in State-run shelters across Maharashtra.

Besides Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and Mr. Tope, the video conference was also attended by State Home Minister Anil Deshmukh.

 

“The Prime Minister has informed us that the State can now carry out rapid tests for early detection of coronavirus cases. We will be using blood samples for the early detection of COVID-19 infection,” Mr. Tope said.

Mr. Modi also asked the Maharashtra government to take care of migrant workers in the State in view of the lockdown.

“There are some 3.25 lakh migrant labourers in various State-run facilities. Modiji asked us to not only take care of their food, but to also provide them television so that they can have some entertainment and do not leave the shelter homes,” the Health Minister said.

