COVID-19: Maharashtra sees steady rise in recoveries

Recoveries again outweighed Maharashtra’s cases with 4,467 patients being discharged on Friday as opposed to 3,994 new COVID-19 cases. The State Health Department put the active cases at 60,352 while the total case tally is 18,88,767.

As many as 75 deaths took the fatalities to 48,574. The cumulative recoveries now stand at 17,78,722. The State’s recovery rate has risen incrementally to 94.17%.

“Of a total 1,19,96,624 laboratory samples tested thus far, 18,88,767 (case positivity rate of 15.74%) have returned positive with nearly 63,000 samples being tested in the last 24 hours,” said State Surveillance Officer Dr. Pradeep Awate. The State’s case fatality stood at 2.57%.

Pune district reported 550 new cases to take its tally to 3,65,652 while four deaths saw the toll reach 7,667. As per district administration figures, the active case tally stands at 8,865 while its recovery rate stands at 95.08%.

Mumbai city reported 642 new cases to take its tally to 2,85,632 of whom only 7,362 are active. Nine fatalities saw the city's death toll — following due reconciliation process – reach 10,970.

Nagpur district in Vidarbha reported 492 new cases, taking the district’s tally to 1,20,666 of whom 4,573 are active. Six deaths took the total death toll to 3,130.

In western Maharashtra, Satara reported six deaths as its cumulative death toll following reconciliation dipped marginally to 1,731. while 87 fresh cases saw the case tally rise to 53,719 of whom 1,161 are active.

Neighbouring Sangli reported 34 cases and two deaths as the district’s reported cases reached 49,857 of whom only 351 are active. Its death toll stands at 1,755.

Kolhapur reported a mere 21 cases and no deaths for two consecutive days as its case tally reached 48,968 of whom 791 are active. The death toll stands at 1,655.

In north Maharashtra, Nashik district reported more than 350 cases and five deaths as its case tally reached 1,11,907 of whom 2,583 are active. Its death toll stands at 1,826.

Jalgaon reported 44 new cases and four deaths as its total case tally reached 55,466 of whom only 504 are active, while its death toll stood at 1,431.

Dr. Awate said 5,03,886 people across the State were in home quarantine and 4,168 were in institutional quarantine facilities.