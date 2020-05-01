COVID-19 | Maharashtra reports record surge of over 1,000 cases in a day

Maharashtra reported a record single-day surge of a staggering 1,008 COVID-19 positive cases as the State’s cumulative tally crossed the 11,000-mark to touch 11,506 cases, while 26 deaths took the State’s death toll to 485.

As per figures from the State Health Department, Pune district reported 11 deaths while Mumbai city reported six, including that of a resident from Uttar Pradesh.

Three deaths were reported from Jalgaon district, while one death each was reported from Thane, Bhiwandi and Sindhudurg in the Konkan, and from Nanded, Parbhani and Aurangabad districts in the State’s Marathwada region.

Mumbai city reported its highest single-day surge in new positive cases, recording a significant 751 cases, as the city’s cumulative tally soared to 7,812 cases with 295 fatalities thus far.

“A total of 106 persons were discharged today, taking the cumulative number of discharged till date to 1,879,” said State Surveillance Officer Dr. Pradeep Awate.

Pune district’s death toll stands at 99, while Jalgaon district, which has thus far reported a relatively low figure of 44 positive cases, now has a high death toll figure of 12.

High risk

“58% of the deaths reported had high-risk co-morbidities such as diabetes, hypertension, asthma and heart disease,” informed Dr. Awate.

Till date, 1,45,798 samples have been tested in Maharashtra, of which 1,34,244 (nearly 90%) have returned negative while 10,498 have tested positive.

While the State Health Department placed Pune district’s figures at 1,314 active cases, the district administration put the number at 1,375 with a surge of at least 75 fresh cases today.

“Among the new cases in Pune district today are those of eight State Reserve Police Force (SRPF) personnel stationed in Daund in the Pune Rural region. All of them had recently returned from Mumbai after being deployed there on rotational duty. A random screening of SRPF personnel in Daund resulted in these eight cases testing positive for COVID-19,” said Ayush Prasad, CEO, Pune Zilla Parishad, speaking to The Hindu.

Other parts of the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) reported a sharp spike in fresh cases as well, with Thane district reporting 28 new cases as its tally rose to 488, while Navi Mumbai reported 19 new cases as its cumulative tally touched 193.

Nashik’s tally

More worryingly, Malegaon in Nashik district — a virus hotspot in north Maharashtra — reported a rise of 45 new cases as Nashik’s tally surged to 242 active cases of which 201are from Malegaon city. The city’s total also includes 42 police personnel who have tested positive for COVID-19.

“There are 792 active containment zones in the State currently. A total of 10,849 surveillance squads have screened more than 45 lakh people till date. Presently, 1,63,026 people across the State were in home quarantine and 11,677 persons were in institutional quarantine facilities,” said Dr. Awate.