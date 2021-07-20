Covid-19: Maharashtra reports 6,910 cases

State adds over 3,500 deaths; case fatality rate climbs to 2.09%

Maharashtra’s declining case trend continued on Tuesday with the State reporting 7,510 recoveries as against 6,910 new COVID-19 cases causing the active case tally to fall to 94,593.

The reconciliation process (completed till July 12) has resulted in a massive updation of cases and fatalities, adding 3,509 more deaths and 2,479 cases to the State’s cumulative tally, said the State Health Department medical bulletin.

This fresh addition, along with 147 deaths in the last week, has pushed the State’s cumulative fatalities to 1,30,753 with the case fatality rate climbing to 2.09%.

The total cases have reached 62,29,596 while its cumulative recoveries have risen to 60,00,911 with the recovery rate standing at 96.33%.

“Of a total 4,58,46,165 laboratory samples tested thus far, 62,29,596 (with the average case positivity falling incrementally to 13.59%) have returned positive with over 1.98 lakh samples being tested in the last 24 hours,” said State Surveillance Officer Dr. Pradeep Awate.

Mumbai reported 348 new cases to take the tally to 7,31,561 while the active count rising to 10,638. As many as ten fatalities took the city’s death count to 15,787.

Pune reported over 1,000 new cases total cases to 10,77,540. As many as four deaths were reported as the toll rose to 18,289.

As per district authorities, the active case tally stands at 10,000.

Kolhapur reported more than 800 new cases, taking the case tally to 1,86,392. The active cases declined to 10,100. As many as 23 deaths saw the cumulative toll rise to 5,332.

Satara reported 821 cases and 30 deaths as its total cases rose to 2,09,376 of whom 6,776 are active while the death toll climbed to 5,062.

Neighbouring Sangli reported 987 new cases and 18 deaths. The total case tally stands at 1,75,284 with the active cases rising to 10,849 while its total death toll reached 4,847.