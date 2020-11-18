COVID-19: Maharashtra reports 6,000 more recoveries; 100 fatalities

Pune records over 650 new cases; 5,011 more cases in State

Maharashtra reported 5,011 new COVID-19 cases as recoveries outweighed the surge with as many as 6,608 patients being discharged on Wednesday.

The cumulative recoveries have risen to 16,30,111 with the State’s recovery rate incrementally rising to 92.75%.

The total case tally stands at 17,57,520 while the active cases are down to 80,221.

With 100 deaths, the total fatalities has climbed to 46,202. “Of a total 99,00,878 laboratory samples tested thus far, 17,57,520 (case positivity rate of 17.75%) have returned positive with over 53,000 samples being tested in the last 24 hours,” said State Surveillance Officer Dr. Pradeep Awate, adding that the case fatality rate currently stood at 2.63%.

After days of comparatively low case spikes, Pune district saw more than 650 new cases to take its case tally to 3,43,213 while 19 deaths on Wednesday saw the death toll climb to 7,195. As per the Pune administration, active cases in the district have come down to 9,174 while its recovery rate currently stands at 94.80%.

Mumbai city reported 871 cases to take its total case tally to 2,71,531 of whom 11,494 are active. The death toll in the city rose to 10,615 with 16 fatalities on Wednesday.

Nagpur district in Vidarbha reported 313 new cases, taking the case tally to 1,09,262 of whom 2,403 are active. With eight deaths the death toll reach 2,889.

In western Maharashtra, Satara reported four deaths, taking its cumulative death toll to 1,566. As many as 130 fresh cases saw the total case tally rise to 50,465 of whom 2,936 are active.

Neighbouring Sangli reported just 49 cases and three deaths as the district’s reported cases reached 47,969 of whom 1,181 are active. Its death toll has risen to 1,709.

Kolhapur recorded 40 cases and a single death as its total case tally reached 48,257. Its active case tally stands at 368. The total death toll reached 1,665.

In north Maharashtra, Nashik district reported more than 450 cases as its total case tally reached 101,079 of whom only 2,932 are active. With seven deaths, the district’s total death toll has now reached 1,657.

Neighbouring Jalgaon reported 24 cases and three deaths as its total case tally reached 54,313 of whom only 922 are active, while its death toll stood at 1,375.

In the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR), Thane reported 232 cases as its total case tally crossed the 84,000-mark. With three deaths, the total fatalities stand at 2,087.

Dr. Awate said that 7,50,992 people in the State were in home quarantine and 5,354 were in institutional quarantine facilities.