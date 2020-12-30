Covid-19: Maharashtra reports 5,500 more recoveries

Active case tally dips below 55,000; death toll climbs to 49,373

Maharashtra reported a high number of recoveries on Tuesday, with as many as 5,572 discharges as opposed to 3,018 new COVID-19 cases.

As per State Health Department figures, the active case tally has now come down to 54,537 while the total case tally stands at 19,25,066. With 68 fatalities, the total death toll climbed to 49,373.

The cumulative recoveries now stand at 18,20,021. The State’s recovery rate has risen to 94.54%.

“Of a total 1,26,00,754 laboratory samples tested thus far, 19,25,066 (with the case positivity rate down to 15.28%) have returned positive with over 57,000 samples being tested in the last 24 hours,” said State Surveillance Officer Dr. Pradeep Awate, adding that the case fatality has dipped incrementally to 2.56%.

Pune district reported over 500 new cases to take its case tally to 3,71,475 and 14 deaths, taking the fatalties to 7,740. As per district administration figures, the active case tally has declined dramatically, with just 6,700-odd cases at present while the district’s recovery rate has gone up to 95.64%.

Mumbai city reported 537 new cases to take its total case tally to 2,92,008 of whom only 8,940 are active. Six fatalities saw the city’s death toll reach 11,094.

Nagpur district in Vidarbha reported more than 350 new cases, taking the district’s total case tally to 1,24,532 of whom 4,533 are currently active. Three deaths saw the total death toll climb to 3,197.

Districts in western Maharashtra continued to report low case surges and fatalities. Satara reported four deaths to take its cumulative death toll to 1,755 while 48 cases saw the total case tally rise to 54,391 of whom 845 are active.

Neighbouring Sangli reported only 31 cases and a single death as the district’s reported cases reached 50,097, of whom only 330 are active. The death toll stands at 1,766.

Kolhapur reported eight cases for the second consecutive day and not a single fatality as its total case tally reached 49,106 of whom just 494 are active. The death toll stands at 1,658.

In north Maharashtra, Nashik district reported more than 300 cases and three deaths as the case tally reached 114,741 of whom 2,066 are active. Its death toll stands at 1,889.

Jalgaon reported 66 new cases and three deaths as its tally reached 56,022 of whom only 542 are active, while its death toll stands at 1,442.

Dr. Awate informed that currently, 2,89,560 people across the State were in home quarantine and 3,204 were in institutional quarantine facilities.