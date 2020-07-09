Coronavirus | Maharashtra records a surge of more than 6,500 cases on Wednesday

With another big spike of 6,603 COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, Maharashtra posted its second-highest single-day surge till date to take its tally to 2,23,723.

The death toll rose to 9,448 with 198 fatalities. Only 91,065 are active ones, said officials.

With 4,634 patients being discharged on Wednesday, the cumulative recoveries have gone up to 1,23,192.

With 1,347 new cases, Mumbai’s tally reached 87,856 of whom only 23,543 are active though.

The city reported 62 deaths taking its cumulative toll to 5,064.

Pune district reported 36 deaths, while 10 fatalities were reported from Jalgaon district in north Maharashtra. Aurangabad district in Marathwada reported eight deaths while Kalyan-Dombivli in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) recorded a further eight fatalities.

Pune’s death toll surges

As per official data, Pune’s death toll has now surged to 962.

Jalgaon’s death count has risen to 312 while Aurangabad’s stands at 314 and Kalyan-Dombivli’s at 161.

State Surveillance Officer Dr. Pradeep Awate said the recovery rate had risen to 55.06%. The case fatality stands at 4.22%.

After Mumbai, Pune district reported the highest surge with 1,016 cases till Wednesday evening as its tally reached 31,704 of whom 15,932 are active. The district authorities, however, said only 11,751 cases are active.

Along with Mumbai and Pune, massive surges continued unabated across the MMR.

Thane reported a record 746 cases to take the district’s tally to 20,077.

Kalyan-Dombivli reported another major spike of 512 cases (tally 11,755).

Navi Mumbai added 212 cases (tally 9,638).

Mira-Bhayander and Vasai-Virar recorded sharp spikes as well, reporting 157 and 207 cases respectively to take their tallies to 5,152 and 6,681.

Nashik piles on 201 cases

Nashik piled on 201 fresh cases, taking its tally to 6,017 of whom 2,414 were active.

Aurangabad district, a virus hotspot in the Marathwada region, saw a formidable rise of 195 cases as its tally reached 7,197 of whom 3,598 are active cases.

“Till date, 2,23,724 (18.77%) of the11,91,549 laboratory samples have been tested positive with more than 30,000 samples today,” Dr. Awate said.

He said 6,38,762 persons across the State were in home quarantine and 47,072 were in institutional quarantine facilities.