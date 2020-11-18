Covid-19: Maharashtra records 5,000 more recoveries

Mumbai city reports 541 cases, 14 deaths

Maharashtra reported a relatively low surge of 2,840 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday while recording as many as 5,123 recoveries.

The cumulative recoveries now stand at 16,23,503, with the State’s recovery rate rising to 92.64%.

The total case tally has reached 17,52,509 while the active case tally has come down to 81,925.

With 68 deaths, the fatalities has climbed to 46,102.

“Of a total 98,47,478 laboratory samples tested thus far, 17,52,509 (case positivity rate of 17.8%) have returned positive,” said State Surveillance Officer Dr. Pradeep Awate, adding that the case fatality rate currently stood at 2.63%.

Pune district reported nearly 350 new cases to take its total case tally to 3,42,547 while 11 deaths today saw its total death toll climb to 7,176. As per the Pune district administration, the district’s active cases have come down to 9,242 while its recovery rate currently stands at 94.78%.

Mumbai city reported 541 cases to take its total case tally to 2,70,660 of whom 12,365 are active. Fourteen fatalities saw the city’s death toll rise to 10,599.

Nagpur district in Vidarbha reported 142 new cases, taking the district’s total case tally to 1,08,949 of whom just 2,449 are currently active. A single death saw the total death toll reach 2,881.

In western Maharashtra, Satara reported just two deaths, taking its cumulative death toll to 1,562. Just 56 fresh cases saw the total case tally rise to 50,335 of whom 3,740 are active.

Neighbouring Sangli reported just 14 cases and three deaths as the district’s reported cases reached 47,920 of whom 1,234 are active. Its death toll has risen to 1,694.

Kolhapur recorded a mere 20 cases and two deaths as its total case tally reached 48,217. Its active case tally stands at 354. The total death toll remained constant at 1,664.

In north Maharashtra, Nashik district reported 172 cases as its total case tally reached 100,614 of whom only 2,705 are active. With three deaths on Tuesday, the district’s total death toll has now reached 1,650.

Neighbouring Jalgaon reported just 24 cases and just two deaths as its total case tally reached 54,240 of whom only 901 are active, while its death toll stood at 1,372.

In the Mumbai Metropolitan Region, (MMR), Thane reported 149 cases as its total case tally crossed the 84,000-mark. With three deaths, the fatalities stand at 2,084.

Dr. Awate informed that currently, a total 7,91,120 persons across the State were in home quarantine and 5,367 were in institutional quarantine facilities.