COVID-19: Maharashtra records 394 new cases, tally 6,817

Maharashtra reported 394 new COVID-19 cases on Friday as the State’s cumulative tally reached 6,817, while 18 fresh fatalities took the death toll to 301.

While Friday’s numbers were considerably less than the over 700-case rise on Thursday, Mumbai’s tally touched 4,447, with 242 of the 394 new cases reported from the financial capital.

In contrast, Pune city fared better reporting only 38 fresh cases as against the 100 reported on Thursday. The city’s tally now stands at 848 cases.

According to State health officials, 11 of the deaths were from Mumbai city, five from Pune, and two from Malegaon in Nashik district, which is now fast emerging as the virus hotspot in north Maharashtra.

Mumbai’s death toll stands at 178, while that of Pune district has risen to 67 with 63 deaths being reported from Pune city.

“Of the deaths reported, 67% patients had high-risk co-morbidities such as diabetes, hypertension, asthma and heart disease,” informed State Surveillance Officer Dr. Pradeep Awate.

Mixed news

Pimpri-Chinchwad, which had hitherto kept the contagion in check, reported a surge of 13 new cases to take its total to 70.

Along with the rural areas, Pune district’s cumulative tally has now risen to 961 cases.

In some good news, the number of those discharged saw a rise compared to Thursday with 117 people being discharged on Friday, taking the number of recoveries to 957.

Malegaon reported seven new cases taking the city’s tally to 116 with 11 deaths.

Significant rise

Meanwhile, areas in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (excluding Mumbai city) reported a significant rise in new cases, with as many as seven being reported from Kalyan-Dombivli to take its tally to 131. Seven cases were reported from Thane district to take the total to 255.

“The current mortality rate in the State due to COVID-19 is 4.4%. On analysing the 269 deaths in the State, mortality rate among patients below 50 years old is found to be comparatively less. It is 0.64% in the 21-30 age group and rises with increasing age beyond this age group. It is the highest (17.78%) in the 61-70 age group. This underpins the increased possibility of complications in patients over 50 years and with co-morbidities,” said Dr. Awate.

He also said that the number of people in home quarantine is 1,19,161, while 8,814 people are in institutional quarantine.