Coronavirus: 1,000 plus new cases in Maharahstra for third day

Maharashtra reported its highest, single-day surge in new COVID-19 cases as well as fatalities on Sunday as the cumulative tally rose to 22,171 cases; 53 fatalities took the State’s total death toll to 832. More than 1,000 cases were added for the third consecutive day.

As per the State Health Department, while 1,278 cases were reported during the day, a backlog of 665 cases were updated in the final tally as per the ICMR list. These were not part of the day’s tally. The State’s overall numbers thus rose by 1,943.

Of the 53 fatalities, 19 were from Mumbai, taking the city’s death toll to 508. Malegaon in Nashik, a virus hotspot in north Maharashtra, reported 14 deaths to take its death toll to 34.

Pune district reported six fatalities to take its death toll to 155, while five deaths from Jalgaon city took the district’s toll to 19. Three fatalities were also reported from Dhule district, while one each was reported from Ahmednagar, Aurangabad, Solapur, Nandurbar and Vasai-Virar.

“75% of the deaths reported today had high-risk co-morbidities such as diabetes, hypertension, asthma and heart disease,” said State Surveillance Officer Dr. Pradeep Awate.

As many as 399 persons were discharged, taking the cumulative discharged till date to 4,199, said Dr. Awate.

Mumbai city reported a 875 new cases, recording a total of 13,739 cases. The tally for Pune district rose to 2,689 with more than 95 new cases. Solapur district in Pune division also witnessed a steady spike in cases, with 42 fresh cases taking the district’s tally to 238. Malegaon reported 90 new cases, with a total tally of 562.

Other parts of the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) reported spikes as well, with Thane reporting 91 new cases to touch 1,001, while Navi Mumbai reported 37 new cases as its cumulative tally rose to 826 cases.

22 new cases were reported from Akola district to take the district’s cumulative tally to 121.

Till date, 2,38,766 samples have been tested in Maharashtra of which 2,15,903 (more than 90%) have returned negative while 22,171 have tested positive.

“There are 1,237 active containment zones in the state currently. Presently, 2,44,327 people across the State were in home quarantine and 14,465 persons were in institutional quarantine facilities,” said Dr. Awate.