COVID-19 | Maharashtra announces night curfew from December 25

Mumbai

24 December 2021 20:56 IST

Maharashtra Parliamentary Affairs Minister Anil Parab made the announcement in the Assembly

The Maharashtra government on Friday announced night curfew from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. in view of a rising number of COVID-19 patients. The State’s Parliamentary Affairs Minister Anil Parab made the announcement in the State Assembly.

The new guidelines for the State also mandate that restaurants, spas, gyms, theatres and auditoriums have to function at 50% capacity. These establishments will have to declare their total capacity.

Indoor marriage ceremonies can have a maximum of 100 attendees at one go, and in the case of outdoor venues, the number cannot exceed 250. Similar restrictions will be applied for social, political and religious programmes.

Advertising

Advertising

In case of events other than these, attendees up to not more than 50% of the indoor venue capacity are allowed, while in the case of outdoor events, the limit is 25% of the sitting capacity.

Sports programmes can have attendance up to 25% of the total capacity of the venue.

The State government has also authorised District Disaster Management Committees to have stricter restrictions based on the status of the pandemic’s spread in their respective areas.

Mr. Parab said that restrictions for airports will be decided by the Central government.