COVID-19: Maharashtra adds 27,918 cases, 139 deaths

Aurangabad to be under lockdown till April 6; Mumbai reports 4,760 cases

After several days of high number of COVID-19 cases, Maharashtra reported comparatively fewer cases at 27,918 on Wednesday. However, the active case tally climbed to 3,40,542.

The number of deaths also rose sharply with 139 deaths (of which 72 were reported in the last 48 hours and the rest were from an earlier period) pushing the fatalities to 54,422.

While the increase was still higher than last year’s peak spike, a small consolation was in the form of robust recoveries with as many as 23,820 patients being discharged. The State’s recovery rate stands at 85.71%.

While the total case tally has reached 27,73,436 the cumulative recoveries stand at 23,77,127.

“Of a total 1,96,25,065 laboratory samples tested thus far, 27,73,436 (with the case positivity rising to 14.13%) have returned positive with over 1.30 lakh samples tested in the last 24 hours,” said State Surveillance Officer Dr. Pradeep Awate, adding that the case fatality rate had incrementally dipped to 1.96%.

Mumbai reported another new high of 4,760 new cases, taking its total case tally to 4,09,374 of whom 47,742 are active. Ten fatalities took the city's death toll to 11,675.

Cases continued to mount in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR), with the Kalyan-Dombivli civic body reporting 943 cases to take its total tally to 82,900. Four deaths were reported taking the total toll to 1,115.

Pune district reported more than 6,200 new cases to take its case tally to 5,27,709. As per State Health Department figures, 11 deaths were reported taking the toll to 8,294. As per district authorities, the active case tally has breached the 60,000-mark and the death toll crossed 9,900.

Nagpur district in Vidarbha reported more than 1,200 cases as its case tally reached 2,27,064 of whom 45,303 are active. As per State Health Department figures, the district reported three deaths taking its death toll to 3,810.

Aurangabad in Marathwada reported more than 1,300 new cases to take its tally to 82,532 of whom 20,525 were active. Two deaths were reported, taking the fatalities to 1,341.

The Aurangabad district administration has already imposed a stringent lockdown beginning today and lasting till April 8. However, the All India Majlis-e-Ittehad-ul-Muslimeen (AIMIM) has said that it would protest against the move in Aurangabad while the local police said that they have not given permission for any agitation and would prohibit it.

Nanded in Marathwada recorded more than 1,000 cases and three deaths to take its case tally to 41,943 of whom 15,668 are active while its death toll has risen to 750.

Nashik in north Maharashtra reported more than 2,500 new cases, taking its tally to 1,74,482 of whom 28,979 are active while a sharp fatality spike of 23 deaths pushed its total death toll to 2,213.

Neighbouring Jalgaon reported nearly 725 fresh cases and three deaths, taking the number of cases to 84,339 of whom 6,565 are active while its death toll stayed at 1,587.

Dr. Awate said 16,56,697 people across the State were in home quarantine and 17,649 in institutional quarantine facilities.