COVID-19: Madhya Pradesh Cooperatives Minister tests positive

Madhya Pradesh Cooperatives Minister Arvind Singh Bhadoria tested positive for COVID-19 and was admitted to a private hospital here early on Thursday, Bhopal district administration said.

The BJP legislator from Ater in Bhind district took part in a Cabinet meeting on Wednesday. And a day before, he accompanied Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and BJP State president V.D. Sharma in a special flight to Lucknow to pay respects to Governor Lalji Tandon who died there.

“I have been found COVID-19 positive,” Mr. Bhadoria said in a video message. “Although I didn’t have any symptoms, just a bit of a sore throat, I got tested. Around 12.30 a.m., I got the report after which I got myself admitted to a hospital at night. By god’s grace, I am feeling better.”

The Minister appealed to those who came in contact with him recently to get tested immediately. “Don’t panic, stay at home and follow norms put in place by the government. I will return soon after getting fit,” he said.

So far, four BJP legislators have contracted the illness in the State. Days after Congress MLA Kunal Choudhary tested positive for the pandemic, he voted in the Rajya Sabha election wearing personal protective equipment.

Meanwhile, Home Minister Narottam Mishra on Wednesday night announced Bhopal would be placed under lockdown for 10 days from 8 p.m. on July 24.