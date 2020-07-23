COVID-19: Madhya Pradesh Cooperatives Minister tests positive

Madhya Pradesh Cooperatives Minister Arvind Singh Bhadoria tested positive for COVID-19 and was admitted to a private hospital here early on Thursday, Bhopal district administration said.
Also read: 8 crore people for COVID-like illnesses in July
The BJP legislator from Ater in Bhind district took part in a Cabinet meeting on Wednesday. And a day before, he accompanied Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and BJP State president V.D. Sharma in a special flight to Lucknow to pay respects to Governor Lalji Tandon who died there.
“I have been found COVID-19 positive,” Mr. Bhadoria said in a video message. “Although I didn’t have any symptoms, just a bit of a sore throat, I got tested. Around 12.30 a.m., I got the report after which I got myself admitted to a hospital at night. By god’s grace, I am feeling better.”
The Minister appealed to those who came in contact with him recently to get tested immediately. “Don’t panic, stay at home and follow norms put in place by the government. I will return soon after getting fit,” he said.
So far, four BJP legislators have contracted the illness in the State. Days after Congress MLA Kunal Choudhary tested positive for the pandemic, he voted in the Rajya Sabha election wearing personal protective equipment.
Meanwhile, Home Minister Narottam Mishra on Wednesday night announced Bhopal would be placed under lockdown for 10 days from 8 p.m. on July 24.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath