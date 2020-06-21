COVID-19 | Kanwar yatra deferred

LUCKNOW

U.P., Uttarakhand and Haryana CMs take decision in public interest in view of pandemic protocols.

The States of Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand and Haryana have deferred this year’s Kanwar yatra due to the COVID-19 situation, the U.P. government said.

The announcement was made after a video conference meeting between Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and his counterparts Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar and Uttarakhand CM Trivendra Singh Rawat.

The decision to postpone the yatra, which is held during month of Shravan as per the Hindu calendar, was taken in “public interest”, after consultation with religious leaders and the Kanwar sanghs, the State government said.

Mr. Adityanath has instructed top police officers and administrative officials to establish communication with religious leaders, Kanwar sanghs and peace committees on the ground. While following the COVID-19 protocols, five or less persons would be allowed do participate in the jal abhishek ritual at the local shivalayas, said a government spokesperson.