COVID-19: J&K govt. announces incentives for health workers

The adminitration also decided to grant extension to retiring doctors up to December

The J&K administration on Monday, May 3, 2021 announced incentives for frontline health workers dealing with COVID-19 patients and decided to grant extension to retiring doctors up to December, in a bid to contain the fast spreading coronavirus in the Union Territory (UT).

An official spokesman said the incentive will be ₹10,000 per month for resident doctors, post-graduates and medical officers; ₹7,000 for nursing and paramedical staff, and ₹ 5,000 for drivers, sweepers and attendants.

"The tenure of these incentives shall be initially for a period of three months and will be paid from May 2021 onwards," the spokesman said.

The decision will benefit more than 17,000 Corona warriors in the UT.

J&K Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha approved these fresh initiatives in view of surge in Covid-19 cases and to give a fillip to available medical services at this crucial juncture.

The Lt Governor also granted extension up to 31st December, 2021 in favour of the faculty members, consultants, doctors working in SKIMS hospitals, the Government Medical Colleges and the health department who are going to retire from May, 2021 to November, 2021.

The tenure in respect of the doctors presently undergoing various tenure postings viz registrarship, demonstratorship, fellowship, senior/junior residency etc. extended up to 31st December,2021 in these institutions.

"The decision was taken to optimally utilize the experiences of these medical professionals to effectively deal with the evolving Covid situation," the spokesman said.