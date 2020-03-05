COVID-19: Italy couple being treated at Jaipur hospital

JAIPUR

05 March 2020 21:42 IST

Swab samples of those who came in contact with two infected Italian tourists test negative

The Italy couple infected with COVID-19 is being treated at the Sawai Man Singh Government Hospital. The samples of those who came in contact with them tested negative. However, four persons were sent to isolation wards in the State.

The tourist couple from Italy is being treated in the isolation ward at Sawai Man Singh Government Hospital here. Medical and Health Minister Raghu Shrma said there was no need to panic as the State government was taking all preventive measures and had issued advisories to all institutions.

Two U.S. nationals and the driver of the car in which they travelled were quarantined in the isolation ward at Mathura Das Mathur Hospital in Jodhpur when they showed symptoms of cold and cough. A person in Dausa approached the government general hospital on suspicion of being infected with the virus and was admitted to the isolation ward.

Team of doctors

Mr. Sharma said a team of eight doctors was posted round-the-clock at the Sanganer airport here for screening the passengers arriving by both foreign and domestic flights. About 26,500 passengers were screened by Thursday.

The patients at the Rajasthan University of Health Sciences Hospital in Pratap Nagar here got themselves discharged when nine persons with a travel history to foreign countries were sent for being admitted there. The nine persons were quarantined as a precautionary measure, though they did not show any symptom of COVID-19 infection.