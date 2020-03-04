COVID-19 | Italian tourist’s wife tests positive for virus at Jaipur hospital

Jaipur

Her samples are being sent to the National Institute of Virology (NIV) in Pune for another test

The wife of an Italian tourist found to have been infected with coronavirus also tested positive for the virus here on Tuesday, officials said.

“The wife of the Italian tourist also developed symptoms and (her) samples were collected. Her test report indicates positive signs for the virus. For further confirmation, we are sending her sample to NIV, Pune,” a Rajasthan Health Department official said.

The report from NIV is expected to come on Wednesday, the official said.

The Italian couple has been kept in isolation at Sawai Man Singh (SMS) Hospital here.

Chief Secretary D B Gupta said the state health department is on alert. Necessary directions have been given to the department’s officials and rapid response teams have been formed, he said.

These teams will conduct surveys among people living within 3 km radius of the SMS Hospital, he said.

According to another official, hotels have been asked to inform the health department in case any tourist falls sick.