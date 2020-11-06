COVID-19 insurance for frontline staff of Arunachal tiger habitat

Pakke Tiger Reserve is first off the block in the northeast to provide this facility

Pakke Tiger Reserve (PTR) in Arunachal Pradesh has become the first in the eight-State northeast to provide insurance cover against COVID-19 for “green soldiers”.

PTR’s Divisional Forest Officer T. Pali said 57 frontline staff of the park had been insured for nine months against health issues due to the infection by the novel coronavirus. The Wildlife Trust of India (WTI), an NGO, paid the insurance amount with support from Foundation Serge.

“The insurance coverage is of ₹1 lakh each but a few who would be retiring soon have been insured for ₹50,000,” said wildlife veterinarian Panjit Basumatary, who is in charge of the Centre for Bear Rehabilitation and Conservation adjoining the 861.95 sq. km. PTR.

WTI runs the centre

Mr. Basumatary said that the frontline staffs were crucial for conserving the forest and wildlife. “We will take every possible step to conserve nature through them,” he added.

“India’s frontline forest staff work in the most challenging conditions with insufficient life or health cover, and for a remote location like Pakke, any illness or hospitalisation can prove ruinous,” said Vivek Menon, wildlife conservationist and chief executive officer of WTI.

He said that the NGO had been supporting India’s frontline forest staff with accident cover for the last 20 years.