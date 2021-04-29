COVID-19 inoculation drive comes to a halt in 12 districts of Odisha due to vaccine shortage

State government asks SII, Bharat Biotech to supply vaccines to re-start drive

The inoculation drive was on Thursday temporarily halted in 12 of the 30 districts in Odisha due to vaccine shortage.

The government, which was carrying out vaccination at more than 1,400 sites, brought it down to 302. At present, Odisha has a stock of 1.19 lakh doses of Covishied and 3.46 lakh doses of Covaxin — insufficient to go for State-wide vaccination.

Vaccination has been cancelled in Balasore, Bhadrak, Boudh, Cuttack, Jajpur, Jharsuguda, Kendrapara. Keonjhar, Khordha, Koraput, Mayurbhanj and Puri districts.

Though Bhubaneswar is part of Khordha, vaccination has been allowed in the capital city because it is the only place where Covaxin is administered.

Hundreds of people had to return from vaccination centres as they had no information about the sudden halt. Though inoculation went on in some parts of Sambalpur district, people had no access to vaccination at district headquarters town due to shortage.

Health Department officials said the vaccination would resume once doses are received.

The State government has asked the Serum Institute of India to supply 40 lakh doses of Covishield for May for phase 2 drive for 18-44 age group. Based on the estimated target, Odisha needs 80 lakh doses per month for June, July and August.

Similarly, the Bharat Biotech International has been requested to supply 5 lakh Covaxin doses by May 31 and 5.34 lakh more by June 15. The State Medical Corporation has placed an order worth ₹62.04 crore at the rate of ₹600 per dose and 5% GST.