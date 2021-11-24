COVID-19 infections reported from Odisha’s educational institutes

Following improvement in COVID-19 pandemic, the Government has announced to open Classes VI and above in the State

Odisha’s plans to gradually open schools and colleges received a setback after COVID-19 infections were reported from different educational institutes.

For the past few days, students of St. Mary’s Girls’ High School in Sundargarh district were showing symptoms of cold and cough. Suspecting COVID-19 infection, the headmistress of the high school organised screening of all students.

As many as 53 girls belonging to Class 8, 9 and 10 were found to be infected with COVID-19. Anticipating that the infection could spread further, authorities of St Mary’s Girls’ High School informed district authorities, who organised a screening of all students on November 21.

“Girls have been kept in isolation. Necessary medicines and food have been provided to them,” said Sister Petrikiya.

Similarly, 29 medical college students of Veer Surendra Sai Institute of Medical Sciences and Research, Burla, were found to be infected with COVID-19.

According to Lal Mohan Nayak, college superintendent, the district authority has been requested to declare the hostel in which infected students live as micro-containment zone. The college authorities have stopped offline and practical classes keeping the infection in mind.

Nine boarders of Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya at Konark in Puri district were found to have tested positive for COVID-19. As many as 103 students and staffs had undergone RT-PCR tests on Monday. The infected students were quarantined in their isolation rooms.

Puri Collector Samarth Verma has directed for closure of the school and people are barred from entering the premises. Contact tracing has begun and the school and hostel premises are being sanitised.

Meanwhile, the State Government on Tuesday informed that 212 persons had tested positive for COVID-19 during the past 24 hours.

Following improvement in COVID-19 pandemic, the Government has announced to open Classes VI and above in the State. The education department was contemplating to open all classes shortly.