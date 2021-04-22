Other States

COVID-19 infections hit new high in West Bengal

A worker carries fans in a stadium, which has been converted into quarantine centre for coronavirus patients, in Kolkata.   | Photo Credit: AFP

West Bengal on Thursday registered a record number of 11,948 new COVID-19 infections, and 56 deaths, in the past 24 hours. Kolkata and North 24 Parganas recorded 1,708 and 1,606 new infections, respectively. Kolkata recorded 14 COVID-19 deaths in the past 24 hours, and North 24 Parganas recorded 13 deaths in the same time.

Elections to 43 Assembly seats, including 17 in North 24 Parganas, were held on Thursday.

As the COVID-19 situation continued to be critical, the Calcutta High Court on Thursday expressed dissatisfaction with the Election Commission of India over enforcement of safety norms in the ongoing West Bengal Assembly election. A Division Bench presided by T.B.N. Radhakrishnan said that only issuing circulars on COVID-19 safety was not enough.

“We are not satisfied with the materials on record to state that the Election Commission of India and its officers on ground in West Bengal have enforced their circulars,” the Bench said. The Court sought an affidavit from the ECI on the steps it had taken, on Friday.

The Court was hearing several Public Interest Litigation (PIL) cases on maintaining COVID-19 safety protocol during the ongoing elections. Speaking to mediapersons, one of the petitioners’ counsels said that the Court referred to former Chief Election Commissioner T.N. Seshan and how strictly he had enforced the orders of the Commission. Chief Electoral Officer Aariz Aftab said that the Commission had taken note of the observations of the Hon’ble High Court and was “seized and concerned about gravity of the situation”.

Related Topics
Coronavirus
Comments
Related Articles

Second wave of COVID-19 has exposed failed Gujarat model: Congress
Intense battle: A security officer standing guard as people queue up to cast their votes at a polling station at Khardhah, North 24 Parganas, on Thursday.

West Bengal Assembly Elections | High turnout, isolated violence, police firing in sixth phase of polling

Data | Kancheepuram’s COVID-19 case rate 10 times that of Porbandar, but vaccination rate 14 times lower

Vaccine policy anti-people, biased against States: Mamata

Haryana to discontinue COVID-19 cess on liquor

Coronavirus | Haryana's Fortis Hospital flags depleting oxygen levels

4 Mizoram districts declared swine fever epicentres

Nashik hospital tragedy | Bombay HC seeks report from Maharashtra govt

West Bengal Assembly polls | Calcutta High Court flags EC’s implementation of Covid norms

Maharashtra orders inquiry against Param Bir Singh over graft charges

West Bengal Assembly polls | Mamata’s vote bank of illegal immigrants are the actual ousiders in Bengal, says Amit Shah

Chhattisgarh Board examinations of Class 10 cancelled, Class 12 suspended

Coronavirus | BJP MLA slams Serum India over vaccine pricing, calls CEO Adar Poonawalla 'dacoit'

Coronavirus | Nepali migrant labourers in Uttarakhand’s Pithoragarh leave for home fearing lockdown like last year

Odisha offers to help other States with oxygen supply

Covid-19 | Registration for Amarnath yatra suspended: Officials

COVID-19 | 300 air passengers skip mandatory tests in Assam’s Silchar

Kanpur hospital booked after COVID-19 positive judge fails to get proper treatment

Days after returning from Kumbh Mela, BJP leader succumbs to COVID-19

Surging COVID-19 cases cast shadow over annual Chardham Yatra
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Apr 22, 2021 9:48:16 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/other-states/covid-19-infections-hit-new-high-in-west-bengal/article34387282.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY