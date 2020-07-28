COVID-19 infections cross 60,000, deaths surpass 1,400 in West Bengal

West Bengal on Monday recorded 2,112 cases of COVID-19 infection during the past 24 hours taking the number to 60,830. The State recorded 39 cases of death taking the number to 1,411.

The active cases remained at 19,502. Of the 39 deaths, 14 were recorded in the North 24 Parganas and 10 in Kolkata. Three persons died in Hooghly and two each in Howrah and the South 24 Parganas district. Kolkata has recorded the highest number of deaths in the State with 696 persons while the North 24 Parganas has recorded 288 so far.

More discharges than infected

During the day, 2,166 persons were discharged from the hospitals and health facilities taking the number of discharges to 65.62%. The number of persons discharged exceeded the number of infections. While the high discharge rate is a welcome sign, the bed occupancy ratio has climbed to 42.04%.

The State government has increased the number of tests to 17,000 a day. With 17,005 samples being tested during the day, the samples tested so far are 8.22 lakhs.