COVID-19 infection rate has come down in Manipur, says official

The rate of COVID-19 infection in Manipur has come down significantly, according to a press release issued by Khoirom S. Mangang, the additional health director in charge of the COVID-19 control room set up for the pandemic.
He said that in the last 24 hours just two persons had died of the infection. “The total number of persons who died of the COVID-19 infection in Manipur has increased to 363. Now there are 356 active cases of this disease. Out of them, 25 patients are of the Central forces security personnel,” he said.
In view of the improved situation, the government had decided to reopen the OPDs in the two medical college hospitals in Imphal, the Regional Institute of Medical Sciences and Jawaharlal Nehru Institute of Medical Sciences.
Expressing his happiness over the improvement, Chief Minister N. Biren, who also holds the Health portfolio, said, “There is little room for complacency. The fight against the infection of COVID-19 shall continue”.
Women vendors are unhappy that the government is not allowing the reopening of the four women’s markets inside Imphal city. Women vendors, who have been trying to forcibly reopen the markets, said that since the government was reopening shops in the city there was no reason why they should be prevented from selling various consumer items.
