COVID-19-infected Goa CM clears files; why no gloves, asks Congress

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant’s office on Friday released an image of him clearing files while in home isolation after being detected with COVID-19.
However, the opposition Congress criticized the “photo op”, claiming Mr. Sawant was not wearing gloves while clearing files, which it said could lead to infection among officials who will further handle these files.
The image, showing Mr. Sawant in a mask at his official residence in Altinho here, was accompanied by a CMO tweet which said “Chief Minister @DrPramodPSawant continues to discharge his duties”.
However, Goa Pradesh Congress committee president Girish Chodankar hit back tweeting, “While doing photo op for @goacm tweet claiming that CM is working despite testing COVID +Ve @DrPramodPSawant is spreading the virus further through the files, which is handles without using gloves. No wonder, if Govt officers & staff using these files gets infected with virus.”
Mr. Sawant tested positive for novel coronavirus on September 2 and is in home isolation as he is asymptomatic.
