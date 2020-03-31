COVID-19 | Indore records 17 cases in a day

As many as 17 positive cases of COVID-19 were on March 31 reported in Indore, the most populous city in Madhya Pradesh.

Coronavirus has infected 44 persons in Indore alone, of the 65 cases in the State. In addition, three persons from the city have succumbed to it.

“The results for 17 persons confirming the infection were received from the AIIMS, Bhopal, today,” Akash Tripathi, Indore Commissioner, told The Hindu.

“Coronavirus will be defeated, Indore will win,” said Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, in a video message. “Indore is the city of dreams. And because of awareness of its residents, it has ranked the cleanest city in the country thrice. But now it is fighting the COVID-19 outbreak. We have to defeat it at any cost.”

Appealing to residents, Mr. Chouhan asked them, for the sake of their family and friends at least, to stay indoors for a few days. “Break the chain of social contact. The administration is trying to provide essential commodities to residents at home. Yes there are positive cases, but this doesn’t mean it can’t be treated.”

Four persons tested positive in Indore on Saturday and seven on Sunday. The district administration has pulled out all stops, rolling out the odd-even road rationing scheme from March 28 and drawing containment areas within the 3 km radius around houses of patients, where traffic is prohibited and all residents quarantined.

Almost a week ago, while four cases were reported on March 25, five were reported the next day, signalling a foreboding.

Besides, eight cases have been reported in Jabalpur, six in Ujjain, three in Bhopal and two each in Shivpuri and Gwalior.

To seek assistance, call the State control room at 181 or 0755-2527133.