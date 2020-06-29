COVID-19: Imphal girl in home quarantine ends life

IMPHAL:

29 June 2020 09:40 IST

The postgraduate student, who came from Chandigarh, tested positive for the pandemic and was discharged on June 14

A 21-year-old girl, who was on the last day of home quarantine for COVID-19, reportedly ended her life in Imphal East district on Sunday.

Meanwhile, on Sunday night 25 persons were found to be positive for the pandemic.

The girl was a postgraduate sociology student studying in Chandigarh and came to Imphal in a special train. She was found to be COVID-19 positive and was lodged in the isolation ward of the Regional Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS). She was discharged on June 14 and advised home quarantine.

On Sunday, family members found her hanging inside her room. A post-mortem was done and police are investigating the unnatural death.

Officials said on Monday that 25 more persons were found to be COVID-19 positive; 18 at the JN Institute of Medical Sciences and seven at the RIMS.

Special train

Officials said 1,268 persons, mostly students, from Bengaluru arrived by a special train at the Jiribam railway station in Manipur on Sunday. Altogether, 41 buses took them to their respective districts where they will be lodged in COVID-19 care centres. The special trains, which had brought over 22,000 persons from different States, were suspended by the Manipur government for some time.

Meanwhile, the Civil Aviation Ministry has allowed five flights to land in Imphal everyday. The Manipur government had urged the Ministry to permit just one flight but five have been allowed from Monday. All passengers arriving at the Imphal international airport are screened.

Chief Minister N. Biren has said that there is no indication of community transmission of the disease. However, the State government has extended the lockdown for 15 more days from July 1.

Suicide prevention helpline: Sanjivini, Society for Mental Health, Telephone: 011-4076 9002, Monday-Saturday, 10 a.m. -7.30 p.m

