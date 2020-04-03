COVID-19 | IAS officer tasked with procuring drugs, equipment in Madhya Pradesh tests positive

A senior official in charge of procuring drugs and equipment for public healthcare institutions in the State tested positive for COVID-19 on Thursday night, said sources at the Health Department.

An official, requesting anonymity, confirmed to The Hindu that a senior official of the Madhya Pradesh Public Health Services Corporation Limited, had contracted the illness, which had infected 118 individuals and left eight dead in the State already. The government is yet to officially declare him COVID-19 positive.

“Many health officials have gone in home quarantine, but given the urgency to be on the field it’s business as usual for most of us and we are attending office,” he said, adding that the patient’s office was being sanitised.

He clarified that procurement and supply of drugs and equipment would not be affected as the Health Commissioner had days ago already begun overseeing the process in view of the virus outbreak.

A doctor at a private hospital, taken over by the government for treating the infected patients, said, “The officer has been kept in isolation at this point, not at our hospital though. His reports are being reconfirmed, and once it’s done, he will be admitted. We can say 99.9% he is COVID-19 positive.”

Seven more cases in Indore

Meanwhile, seven residents of Indore tested positive for the illness on Thursday night, taking the city count to 89, according to the Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Medical College, Indore.

While none has a travel history, all have had a confirmed contact with an infected person before. The two women and five men are aged between 21 and 49.

Late night on Thursday, the Bhopal administration said four members of the Tablighi Jamaat tested positive too. They had not attended the New Delhi meeting. While one person is from the Ivory Coast, two are from Myanmar and one from Odisha.

So far, both Jabalpur and Bhopal have reported eight cases each; Ujjain six; Shivpuri, Gwalior and Morena two each; and Khargone one. Five residents of Indore have succumbed to the illness, two of Ujjain and one of Khargone.

To seek assistance, call the State control room at 181 or 0755-2527133.