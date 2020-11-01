COVID-19 has shown that health infrastructure of West Bengal had collapsed: Governor

Jagdeep Dhankhar says people of Bengal paying heavy price for non-implementation of Ayushman Bharat

The outbreak of COVID-19 has shown that the health infrastructure of West Bengal had collapsed, State’s Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar said on Sunday. “COVID-19 has showed us all one thing, our health infrastructure in the State of West Bengal collapsed…And the reason for that is ill-advised, unfortunate confrontational stance of the State government to the well-meaning schemes of Central government,” he said, referring to the non-implementation of Ayushman Bharat scheme in the State.

He said if the scheme was implemented it would have meant enhancement of medical and treatment facilities in the State. “Unfortunately, people of State are paying a heavy price,” he said.

The State is witnessing about 4,000 new infections and between 55 to 60 deaths on a daily basis due to COVID-19. The case positivity rate of the State has increased to 8.20 %.

Darjeeling visit

The Governor made these remarks while interacting with journalists in Siliguri in Darjeeling district. Mr. Dhankhar is on a visit to Darjeeling district and is likely to spend few weeks in the picturesque hills. In a 90-minute interaction with journalists, the Governor said that about 70 lakh farmers were denied benefits of the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi in West Bengal.

The issue of non-implementation of Central schemes has been a subject of debate in the State. The Trinamool Congress government maintains that it has its own health scheme where treatment in State-run hospitals is free. The West Bengal also has a Krishak Bandhu scheme where financial assistance is extended to farmers of the State. Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has recently written to Ministry of Health and Agriculture saying that the State was willing to implement the schemes provided it is routed through the State government.

‘BJP spokesperson’

The Trinamool Congress leadership said that the Governor was working as a “spokesperson of the BJP”. “The only job which the Governor is doing is to target the State government almost on a regular basis. We have urged him time and again to refrain from such comments,” Saugata Roy, Trinamool Congress MP, said. Mr. Roy said that he did not want to give any importance of Mr. Dhankhar’s comments. “He is acting against Constitution and demeaning his office,” the Trinamool MP said.

The Governor visit to Darjeeling comes at a time when the hills are seeing fresh political activity with the return of Gorkha Janmukti Morcha founder Bimal Gurung. Mr. Gurung who was in political exile for three years made a public appearance in Kolkata last month breaking his ties with the BJP and announcing support to Ms. Banerjee.

Speaking to journalists in Siliguri, the Governor once again said that senior administrative officials in the State should rise above politics and work freely and fairly. He also referred to the District Magistrate and Superintendent of Police of Darjeeling district.