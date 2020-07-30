‘COVID-19 has claimed lives of 11 doctors in Bihar’

PATNA:

30 July 2020 22:18 IST

There is acute shortage of doctors and paramedics, says State secretary of IMA.

The surging coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic in Bihar has claimed the lives of 11 doctors and 250 more are infected, State secretary of the Indian Medical Association (IMA) said on Thursday.

Amid acute shortage of doctors and para-medics, the number of positive cases in the State crossed 48,000 on Thursday.

Advertising

Advertising

Central team visits Bihar as COVID-19 cases rise

As many as 12 doctors — two senior and 10 resident doctors — have tested positive at the Patna All-India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS-P) alone. “Besides, 30 nurses and technicians, 20 cleaning staff and 12 administrative staff too have been infected,” Sanjeev Kumar, nodal officer at the hospital, told The Hindu over phone.

“The doctors who died are from Muzaffarpur, Rohtas, Gaya, Nalanda, Supaul, Patna and West Champaran districts,” said Sunil Kumar, State secretary of IMA.

The State IMA chapter on Thursday issued an appeal to common people not to panic over cough, sneeze or fever in this monsoon season. “In case of any other symptoms and complications, they can contact the doctors named in our release,” Dr. Kumar said. The IMA, Bihar chapter, has given the names and contact numbers of 22 doctors from Patna, Muzaffarpur, Jamui, Gaya, Begusarai and other districts in its release.

Bihar Cabinet nod to ‘special family pension’ for dependents of govt staff who die of COVID-19

Dr. Kumar expressed anger at the pathetic medical infrastructure in the State to deal with the pandemic. “The condition is there for everyone to see… against 16,500 sanctioned posts of doctors, there are only 6,500 working here…Similarly there is an acute shortage of para-medics and nurses,” he said.

The Patna High Court had recently pulled up the State government for not filling up the posts of doctors.

On Thursday, the government cleared the way for the appointment of 900 doctors. “But, out of these 900 doctors, 500 are already working on a contract basis…so where is the gap being filled?” said Dr. Kumar. “At a difficult time like this, we need senior doctors and experts to deal with the situation,” said a senior doctor at the Patna Medical College and Hospital (PMCH).

“The doctors at AIIMS, Patna, have to work long hours to meet the rush of COVID-19 patients… Since the condition at Government Hospitals in the State is bad, everyone wants to be admitted at AIIMS and doctors here at high risk of infection,” said a relative of a resident doctor who tested positive two days back and is undergoing treatment at the hospital.