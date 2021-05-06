Covid-19 | Haryana launches ‘Ayurvedic Telemedicine’ for patients

Haryana Health Minister Anil Vij

CHANDIGARH

06 May 2021 20:17 IST

State Health Minister says patients in home isolation will be especially benefited from this move.

Haryana Health Minister Anil Vij said on Thursday that Ayurvedic medicines are very effective against COVID-19 and a facility for ‘Ayurvedic Telemedicine’ has been started by the government for patients.

“Those interested in taking Ayurvedic Telemedicine in the State can call 1075 and consult Ayurvedic physicians,” he said in a statement. “A team of senior Ayurvedic doctors have been put on duty and they will be available from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m.,” he said.

Mr. Vij said patients in home isolation will be especially benefited from this move.

