COVID-19: Gujarat HC mandates community service to those found violating guidelines

AHMEDABAD:

02 December 2020 14:22 IST

The nature of duty shall be appropriately decided by the authorities considering age, qualification and gender of violators, the Bench said while hearing a PIL petition

Coming down heavily against those not wearing mask and not following the COVID-19 protocols, the Gujarat High Court on Wednesday directed the State government to make the community service at care centres mandatory for those found violating the face mask rules.

The Division Bench of Chief Justice Vikram Nath and Justice J.B. Pardiwala directed the State government to issue a notification regarding compulsory community service at non-medical COVID-19 centres for four to six hours for five to 15 days as punishment to those who are found not wearing a mask.

The order came on a public interest litigation petition seeking the court’s direction to make community service at COVID-19 centres mandatory for violators.

The petition said many people were found violating the rule, resulting in a spike in the number of cases and mortality across the State.

“Any person found not wearing or using face mask cover in a public place and/or violating the COVID-19 protocol of social distance shall be mandated to do community service at any COVID-19 centre run by local authorities.”

“Such mandate of community service is to be implemented for all violators without any discrimination. These duties shall be non-medical in nature, such as cleaning, housekeeping, cooking...,” it said.

As per the court ruling, the nature of duty shall be appropriately decided by the authorities considering age, qualification and gender of violators.