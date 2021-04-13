COVID-19 guidelines violation: FIR lodged against 3 Opposition MLAs, others in Bihar

Patna

13 April 2021

They had allegedly violated COVID-19 guidelines during a public function conducted in Rohtas district on April 11.

An FIR has been lodged against three Opposition Bihar legislators and hundreds of others in Rohtas district for violation of COVID-19 guidelines during a public function conducted on April 11.

Among the three MLAs, Anita Devi from Nokha and Vijay Kumar Mandal from Dinara Assembly constituencies are from the Rashtriya Janata Dal while Arun Kumar Singh is the Communist Party of India (Marxist-Leninist) party MLA from Karakat Assembly seat.

The FIR (No. 56/2021) was lodged at Nasariganj police station in Rohtas district by Circle Officer Shyam Sunder Rai after a video went viral on social media in which the MLAs along with others were seen allegedly violating guidelines of COVID-19 at a cultural programme organised at Baradih village.

The FIR against the legislators, organisers of the event and hundreds of others was lodged under Sections 188 and 3/4 of the Bihar Epidemic Disease Rules Act. The MLAs and others had participated in the event held allegedly without maintaining social distance and obtaining required permission from local administrative authorities.

However, Mr. Mandal told The Hindu over phone “I do not have to say anything on the FIR. If I’ve done wrong, an FIR must be lodged against me but it should not be selective. Recently, Union Minister Ashwini Kumar Choubey had come to Dinara and after returning from here his staff members were tested COVID-19 positive. Why an FIR was not lodged against him and his staff for spreading virus?”.

“The law is for everyone, not only for the Opposition party members”, he added.