COVID-19 | Fresh case reported in Punjab

A fresh case of COVID-19 was on March 20 reported in Punjab, taking the total number of positive cases in the State to three, according to an official.

A 69-year-old woman, who recently returned from the United Kingdom, tested positive in Punjab's Mohali town of Sahibzada Ajit Singh Nagar district.

Mohali civil surgeon Manjit Singh told The Hindu that the condition of the patient was ‘stable’. “She is under treatment at Civil Hospital,” he said.

The woman is a resident of Mohali and was admitted to a private hospital here after she complained of fever and cold. She was later shifted to Civil Hospital. Her samples were sent to the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER), Chandigarh.

“The report confirmed the woman is COVID-19 positive,” said Dr. Singh.

In Punjab, of the two previous patients, one died.