COVID-19 fatality catches up with Mizoram

It became the last State to report a death due to the novel coronavirus after a 62-year-old man succumbed to the disease

Mizoram on Wednesday became the last of the States in the country to report a COVID-19 fatality.

Health officials in Mizoram said a 62-year-old man died at the Zoram Medical College in State capital Aizawl after undergoing treatment for more than 10 days.

“The first COVID-19 related mortality in Mizoram comes as a huge shock to the entire State. We are pained and will continue putting up our guards against this pandemic,” said Chief Minister Zoramthanga, adding that the man had co-morbidities.

The State reported its first COVID-19 death 223 days after a 76-year-old man in Karnataka had become India’s first victim of the novel coronavirus on March 12.

According to an update by Mizoram’s Directorate of Information and Public Relations at 7 a.m. on Wednesday, the State had a total of 2,607 COVID-19 positive patients with 2,233 of them having been discharged.

Data uploaded by the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said that COVID-19 had claimed 1,20,010 lives — the eight north-eastern States accounting for 1,627 of them — across the country prior to the death of the Mizoram man.

Assam leads the COVID-19 mortality table with 914 deaths followed by Tripura with 344, Manipur 150, Meghalaya 82, Sikkim 67, Arunachal Pradesh 36, Nagaland 33 and Mizoram one.