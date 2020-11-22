COVID-19 fatalities cross 8,000 in West Bengal

Kolkata

22 November 2020 23:18 IST

West Bengal on Sunday recorded 49 deaths due to COVID-19 infections taking the total fatalities to 8,025, adding 1,000 deaths in less than 20 days. The COVID-19 fatalities in the State had crossed 7,000 on November 3. The percentage of deceased who had co morbidities was 83.6% (6,707), while 16.4% (1,318) people who died had no co-morbidities.

Of the total number of deceased 11.64% people were 75 years old or older. This is also the first time in the past few days that the State has recorded less than 50 deaths in a single day.

The State added 3,591 new cases taking the total numbers in the State to 4,56,361.

The discharge rate increased to 92.72% and the active cases have declined to 25,207. The percentage of positive cases out of samples tested is 8.26%.

As many as 44,653 samples were tested in the past 24 hours in the 48 testing labs in the State.

Questions about the low number of COVID-19 tests are not only being raised in medical circles but also in political circles. The BJP leadership has alleged that the State government is purposely testing fewert samples so the daily reported infections in the State remains low.