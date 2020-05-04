COVID-19: Eight news cases in Ghaziabad, six more in G.B. Nagar

Eight people, including the husband of a Ghaziabad municipal councillor, were tested positive for COVID-19 on May 3. The councillor had tested positive on May 1, according to officials. Four persons were found positive in the Kaila Bhatta area of the city. “They had come in contact with a person who participated in a religious congregation in Delhi,” a health department official said.

A mother and son from Vaishali area, who possibly came in contact with a COVID-19-infected Delhi police constable also tested positive on the evening of May 3.

According to N.K. Gupta, chief medical officer, Ghaziabad, the district has 31 active cases. Ghaziabad was declared an orange zone in the list of districts released by the Union Home Ministry. The district has 16 hotspots.

The CMO also informed that soon the city would have its first L3 hospital for COVID-19 cases. “The 600-bed Santosh Medical College is being converted into a level-3 hospital. Instructions have been received in this regard from the State government. Once this happens, patients in a critical stage will not be required to be referred to Delhi and Meerut,” Dr. Gupta said.

In the neighbouring Gautam Buddh Nagar, six news cases of COVID-19 came to light till the evening of May 3, taking the tally to 167. Out of these, 66 were active cases. Of the new cases reported, two are secondary links of the fire security firm chain.