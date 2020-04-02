COVID-19 count in M.P. breaches 100 mark, two deaths reported

A man and a woman from Indore died of COVID-19 on Thursday morning, taking the toll owing to the illness to five in the city. Whereas the State reported nine new cases during the day, said Health Principal Secretary Pallavi Jain Govil.

Late night, Bhopal reported four new cases. The State count stands at 111.

Among the new cases reported on Thursday, seven are from Indore and two from Morena, according to the State Health bulletin. This takes the count in Indore to 82.

“There has been an improvement in the condition of 30 patients, and they’ll be in a condition to be discharged within a day or two when their second test turns out to be negative,” she said, adding that one patient was in a critical condition and under observation.

The Bhopal administration said four members of the Tablighi Jamaat tested positive. While one person is from the Ivory Coast, two are from Myanmar and one from Odisha.

Indore reported 12 new cases on Wednesday night, according to the Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Medical College, Indore.

No travel history

Among the deceased, the man, aged 54, and the woman, 65, didn’t have a contact or a travel history. While no new patient from Indore has a travel history, just one case has had a confirmed contact with an infected person even as health officials scramble to zero in on the source in Indore.

Eight patients in the State have succumbed to the illness so far.

Among the new cases, three men aged 21, 22 and 44 live at the same address in Tanzim Nagar as the nine persons, including two toddlers, who tested positive for the disease on Tuesday night.

“The deceased woman had co morbidities of diabetes and hypothyroidism. She had a clinical history of cough, fever and weakness,” said Rahul Rokade of the college.

A resident of Moti Tabela, the man died at 10 a.m. on Thursday and had breathlessness for the past two and fever for 15 days.