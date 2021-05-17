Covid-19 | Concern over ‘skewed inoculation between Jammu and Srinagar’

Condition getting grim with every single passing day, say J&K parties.

J&K witnessed the highest ever deaths — 73 — due to the pandemic on Monday, as the political parties decried the scarcity of vaccine doses in the Union Territory (UT), especially the Kashmir valley.

An official said 3,344 fresh positive cases were also reported. The Jammu region witnessed 54 of the 73 deaths. “Nineteen deaths were reported in the Kashmir valley,” officials said.

“For days together not a single soul was vaccinated in Srinagar. While 95% of the population above 45 years has been inoculated in Jammu, it’s shockingly only 30% for Srinagar,” PDP spokesperson Najmu Saqib said.

The PDP asked the L-G administration to “scale up and speed up vaccination drives”. “The skewed percentage of inoculation between Jammu and Srinagar is concerning,” he said.

Peoples Conference leader and former Minister Syed Basharat Bukhari also asked the administration to address the mounting concerns on the shortage

“There is a deep chasm being witnessed between the government claims and the reality on the ground about the availability. In the last four days, a mere 200 people in Kashmir were vaccinated per day. The dearth has to be addressed on priority.” He said vaccine availability should not be a state secret.

J&K Kashmir Civil Society Forum chairman Abdul Qayoom Wani said the shortage has created “a panic-like situation in Kashmir”.

J&K Apni Party spokesperson Javid Hasan Beigh said the condition was getting grim with every single passing day.

“In the absence of sufficient funds needed for vaccines, the government should pool and direct other stagnant funds like GP and pension funds on a temporary basis to procure vaccines from other countries and multinational pharmaceutical companies,” he said.

Vaccinate jail inmates on priority: Justice Magrey

The 11th High Powered Committee (HPC), chaired by Justice Ali Mohammad Magrey, directed the DGP Prisons “to ensure vaccination of jail inmates on priority”.

Justice Magrey, who is Executive Chairman of the J&K Legal Services Authority, and other committee members also decided to release all the inmates, who were earlier released on parole or on interim bail for 90 days as per the directions of the Supreme Court in March 2020.