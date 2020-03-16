COVID-19: communication key to cope with challenges of isolation

Mumbai

16 March 2020 02:14 IST

Experts say social distancing, quarantine can cause anxiety

The novel coronavirus has brought along with it a unique challenge for people — that of social distancing and being quarantined at home or at medical facilities. Experts say that the initial reaction to such measures can cause immense anxiety, but accurate communication can bring relief.

There have been many reports over the past few days of people escaping from isolation facilities or refusing to remain under home quarantine for the prescribed period of 14 days. On Saturday, three people suspected of exposure to the virus escaped from an isolation facility in Ahmednagar and were brought back by the police.

“People have to understand that isolation is not just for them, but for the safety of their loved ones and society at large. The correct message and communication can help,” said Lucknow-based psychiatrist Dr. P.K. Dalal, who is the president of the Indian Psychiatric Society.

Bengaluru-based psychiatrist Dr Ajit Bhide agreed. “Isolation leads to sensory and social deprivation, but people have to be convinced about why it is needed. If we educate people well about the need, the process can be a lot easier,” Dr. Bhide said.

A recent Lancet review that looked at the psychological impact of quarantine and ways to reduce it said that “depriving people of their liberty for the wider public good is often contentious and needs to be handled carefully”. The authors said if quarantine is essential, officials should take every measure to ensure that this experience is as tolerable as possible for people.

“This can be achieved by: telling people what is happening and why, explaining how long it will continue, providing meaningful activities for them to do while in quarantine, providing clear communication, ensuring basic supplies (such as food, water, and medical supplies) are available, and reinforcing the sense of altruism that people should, rightly, be feeling,” the review said.

BMC’s health officer, Dr. Daksha Shah, said when advised home quarantine, people should remain confined in well-ventilated rooms and avoid direct contact with family members, especially those from high-risk groups like senior citizens, pregnant women and those with underlying ailments.

“We found that some people who were in home quarantine had invited relatives home. By doing this, the person may infect many others if he or she is later found positive,” said Dr. Shah.