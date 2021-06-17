COVID-19 claims lives of 17 children in Meghalaya

GUWAHATI:

17 June 2021 13:33 IST

State government working on prefabricated paediatric hospitals

COVID-19 has claimed the lives of 17 children in Meghalaya, according to local media reports, which cited official data.

The COVID-19 dashboard of the State’s Health Department revealed 5,101 minors aged up to 14 years tested positive since the outbreak of the pandemic in Meghalaya in 2020. Of these, 4,344 recovered till June 15, while 17 succumbed to the disease.

What has worried government and healthcare specialists is that 13 children died over the past 30 days.

Advertising

Advertising

“We are concerned by the positivity rate among children. We are in the process of constructing three prefabricated paediatric hospitals to deal with the situation,” State Health Minister Alexander Laloo Hek said.

State capital Shillong, Tura and Jowai towns will have a prefabricated hospital each, he added.

“We are trying to be prepared before the anticipated third wave hits Meghalaya,” Mr. Hek said, admitting that the State needed to improve its healthcare infrastructure.