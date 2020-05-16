COVID-19 casts a shadow on annual Pandharpur wari

A decision on the traditional annual pilgrimage, popularly known as wari, by lakhs of devotees to the temple town of Pandharpur would be taken after reviewing the novel coronavirus situation in the State on May 30, Deputy Chief Minister and Pune’s Guardian Minister Ajit Pawar said on Friday.

The COVID-19 pandemic has cast a shadow on a nearly 800-year-old tradition where lakhs of warkaris (or devotees undertaking the wari) carry palanquins bearing footprints of saints Dnyaneshwar and Tukaram and trek the 230-odd km from Alandi and Dehu in Pune to the shrine of Lord Vithoba in Pandharpur in Solapur district.

As per the almanac, this year, the wari is scheduled to begin on June 13.

A meeting was held on Friday between Mr. Pawar, Pune district and police authorities, and various representatives of the Vitthal-Rukmini Temple Trust committee in Pandharpur, and other organisations in Alandi and Dehu.

“While the ashaadi wari of saints Dnyaneshwar and Tukaram has tremendous historical import, we will have to review the COVID-19 situation over the next fortnight before taking a decision. The matter will be discussed in the State Cabinet as well. Authorities in Solapur, Pandharpur and Satara would also be consulted,” Mr. Pawar said.

Speaking to The Hindu, Abhay Tilak of the Sant Dnyaneshwar Maharaj Sansthan in Alandi said that representatives of all temple committees are unanimous in their view that this ancient wari should not be disrupted.

Changes proposed

“We have presented detailed proposals on how a modified wari can be organised so that the palkhi procession does not lead to any spread of infection,” he said. These include allowing fewer people, just 400, to participate in the procession carrying the palkhis, or a mere 100 kirtan (devotional poetry) singers.

“If the situation remains grave by May-end, a symbolic wari involving 30 people, who would make the journey to Pandharpur by vehicles, could be considered as a last resort,” Mr. Tilak said.

Advocate Vikas Dhage-Patil, chief trustee, said, “People seated in the chariot carrying the footprints of the saints, and those accompanying the procession, would have to undergo medical examinations. We will also be adhering to strict physical distancing guidelines.”

Mr. Tilak said this glorious tradition, where an estimated 10-12 lakh devotees from not only Maharashtra, but also neighbouring Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh participate, has been disrupted only twice in the past. “It was not held in 1912, probably due to the plague, and the second time in 1945, though the reason for that is unknown,” he said.